Ewloe-based Anwyl links with Prince's Trust to create new jobs

A young man from Minera has been taken on a a bricklayer thanks to Anwyl Construction’s site manager Rowan Swanson.

Rowan gives 18-year-old trainee Tom Williams a lift every morning to the building site he works on.

Tom was one of several unemployed people taken on by Ewloe-based Anwyl in partnership with the Prince’s Trust.

Rowan passes the Llys Riddington extra care site in Flint, where Tom works, ever day.

Rowan said: “Tom has done really well and as it’s on my way to the site I’m happy to be able to offer him a lift just as a bit of added help to someone who has made a great effort on this course.”

Under the partership scheme, seven young unemployed people who have spent three weeks working on sites across North East Wales with the Anwyl Group.

At least four have now been taken on by Anwyl sub-contractors after getting a taste of the skills required and the chance to earn the qualifications to work in construction.

As part of their Anwyl-funded training all seven on the course earned a Level One Health and Safety Certificate and a Construction Skills Certification Scheme card which allows them to work on construction sites.

Anwyl Homes’ is working of developments at Parc Aberkinsey estate in Rhyl, Springdale Meadows in Hawarden, and Croes Atti, Oakenholt, where the company is building an £8.5 million extra-care facility for leading social housing provider The Pennaf Housing Group.

Anwyl has run the course with The Prince's Trust, whose patron is Prince Charles, and worked with them to select suitable candidates aged between 18 and 30 for a place on the ‘Get Into Construction’ Programme which provides training, qualifications and work experience.

Olivia Spence, of The Prince’s Trust, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with these young people and see them overcome the barriers and it shows that if you work hard then there are rewards at the end of it.

“It’s great that we can already see them progress and develop new skills and self-confidence and Anwyl have been fantastic and very supportive for us and most importantly for the young people and I hope this will be that start of a really good partnership between them and the Trust.”

Tom Anwyl, managing director of Anwyl Construction, said: “The Prince’s Trust is a fantastic organisation to support and we’ve been delighted to be part of a programme like this which can make such a difference to young lives.

“The confidence I’ve seen in these trainees to take part and to move their lives forward is fantastic.

“There are real opportunities in construction because there is a real shortage of skilled people and we really need new recruits to come forward to make careers in the industry.

“We have had great support from The Pennaf Housing Group, Wales & West Housing and the many sub-contractors who have welcomed the trainees onto their site teams to carry out their work experience and in several cases to offer them jobs.”