Sweet smell of success for candle company run by former Wrexham engineer

An entrepreneur from North Wales who left behind a career as an electrical engineer more than two decades ago is now running one of the UK’s largest independent manufacturers of scented candles.

Alan Edwards, 73, joined Manweb in the 1960s as an electrical engineer while studying at Wrexham Glyndwr University, then known as Denbighshire Technical College.

In 1996, he left the corporate world behind, buying a small candle business called Best Kept Secrets with second wife Denise.

The company now employs 14 people and sells scented candles and soaps to more than 800 gift retailers in the UK, also exporting to France, Germany and Australia.

Alan said: “Best Kept Secrets was small when we bought it, making ‘face’ candles which were based on Phantom of the Opera.

“Sales were not great but when we ventured into scented candles the business expanded significantly.

“It’s changed a lot in the last 20 years, mostly around the internet. Gift retailers now face real competition from massive internet stores.

“We have to have a continuous focus on our website, alongside trade shows and trade press advertising which formed our entire marketing mix previously.”

Alan looks back on his life in Wrexham with happy memories, both with his family and as a student, when he lived with three others at Plas Noble, a farm house rented from the last Squire of Erddig, Philip Yorke.

“Things were very different to today. Manweb paid all educational fees and I was paid a normal salary when at college, plus a significant contribution to accommodation costs while away from home.

“Philip was rather eccentric – he once offered to pick someone up from Ruabon and turned up on a tandem,” said Alan.

“He claimed that Plas Noble was haunted, referring to one of the rooms as The Ghost Room. Needless to say we didn’t use that room, although we did hear Philip screaming when he went to collect some items from there one day!”

He married in 1967 and became a father to three children with first wife Gaynor, living in Wrexham and later Marford.

Twelve years later the family moved to Morpeth, Northumberland, when an opportunity came up to work for the North Eastern Electricity Board in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.