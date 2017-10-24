Sarah's key role in Ewloe-based Anwyl's development

An award-winning construction company has appointed a new business development manager to help deliver ambitious expansion plans.

Sarah DeLucia-Crook, who has experience of securing multi-million pound contracts across the public and private sectors, will be responsible for developing existing and new markets for Anwyl Construction.

Ms DeLucia-Crook, who has spent the past nine years working with two of the UK’s top architects, is based at the company’s headquarters in Ewloe.

She said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity to join a business at this stage in its growth when it’s on the cusp of a major expansion.

“I am delighted to join the successful construction team and to work closely with the land and development team identifying suitable land led package and turnkey developments delivering further growth.”

Anwyl Group director Tom Anwyl, who heads up the company’s construction division, said: “This is an important appointment for us at a time when all sections of The Anwyl Group are gearing up for an expansion into the North West as well as continuing to deliver to our existing clients in North Wales.

“We have demonstrated our ability to bring in major contracts on time and on budget for leading social housing providers such as Wales & West Housing and The Pennaf Group and to build specialised commercial premises for Anglesey Sea Salt and Village Bakery as well as schools, medical centres and specialised care homes.

“Sarah’s expertise and knowledge will help us extend our field of operations into the North West and to continue to grow the company into the future.”

Anwyl Construction is on the list of approved builders for the JV North consortium of 10 housing associations, covering Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Nottingham and Preston, which has announced a £180 million, 3,000 home programme.

Tom Anwyl added: “We have demonstrated in our work across North and Mid Wales and into Cheshire that we have the capability and skills here in North Wales to take on major, multi-million pound contracts and deliver them on time and in budget.

“These have included the award-winning £15-million 147-home scheme we built for leading social housing organisation Wales & West Housing on two sites in Wrexham, Kingsmills Road and Rivulet Road.

“These projects were the biggest in North Wales at a time of general recession in the building industry and they enabled us to provide work and vital apprenticeship schemes to ensure that we still have the construction skills to carry out major social housing projects.

“Sarah will have a key role in realising our ambitions for future growth as we take the Anwyl Group to the next level.”