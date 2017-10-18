Former soldier joins Wrexham car sales team

An ex-serving soldier whose military career has included a tour of duty to Afghanistan is the latest recruit to the ranks of Arthurs Peugeot.

Alex Adams, 28, who has joined Arthurs Peugeot Wrexham’s sales team, spent eight years in the army as a chef in the Royal Logistics Corps.

He was with the 3 Yorks for five years which included serving in Afghanistan and twice in Canada and then for a year with 1 Scots Edinburgh with whom he served in Cyprus. He has also seen service in Germany and the Falklands.

In Afghanistan he cooked for the British and American Armies as well as the Afghan National Army.

He served at the Observation Post Sterga and was at Checkpoint Tora in 2012 when British soldiers were killed by a rogue Afghan policeman seeking medical help – an attack in Helmand’s Nahr-e-Saraj district - which he remembers vividly to this day.

He left the army, where he finished as a lance corporal, to pursue a career in the motor industry which he says was always his first choice.

“I have always had a passion for cars, but my family has a military history,” said Alex.

Alex lives in Corwen and is married with a two and a half year old daughter.