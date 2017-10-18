Flintshire housebuilder Redrow will fight it out for apprenticeship awards

Founded in North Wales more than 40 years ago by Steve Morgan, Ewloe-based Redrow has built a solid reputation as a prestige housebuilder.

It completed more than 5,400 distinctive and high quality homes across England and Wales in the 2016/17 financial year.

Redrow has always had a commitment to nurturing talent and recognises the value of apprenticeships in supporting a sustainable and skilled workforce within the construction sector.

Now the company has been shortlisted for this year’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru. Redrow will be competing to become Large Employer of the Year at the awards ceremony at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

Thirty star learners, employers and learning providers involved in the delivery of successful skills programmes across Wales have been shortlisted for the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

The awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners, employers, tutors and assessors who have excelled in contributing to the development of the Welsh Government’s Traineeships and Apprenticeship programmes.

With the launch of its dedicated apprenticeships programme in 2009, Redrow apprentices can now train in 14 different specialisms, from architectural design to domestic plumbing and heating.

The company has an established New Entrants Team to help and support apprentices based at Redrow’s divisional companies across England and Wales, and works with training providers JTL Training and Coleg Cambria to deliver its programme.

Joshua Golding, new entrants programmes co-ordinator, said: “We ensure that the apprentices all have access to good quality mentors and support from our occupational health advisors.”