Indigo Awnings wants to build new base on outskirts of Mold

A COMPANY is planning to build its own state-of-the-art offices to further fuel the growth of the business.

Indigo Awnings will this month seek planning permission to construct a barn-style development on land on the outskirts of Mold.

The development would include new offices for the company as well as a showroom, training facilities and a conference room.

Indigo Awnings is currently headquartered on the town’s Bromfield Park.

If given the go-ahead, the project would cost in the region of £350,000 and could be completed by summer next year.

The proposals come at an exciting time for Indigo Awnings. The company has worked with a string of household names including Marriott Hotels, Yo Sushi, York Racecourse, Wembley Stadium and Lord’s Cricket Ground.

With the support and expertise of the Welsh Government and Business Wales, the firm is now expanding into new territories including the United Arab Emirates.

Trevor Ruddle, Indigo Awnings’ managing director, said: “It is impossible to overstate the importance of Indigo Awnings being given permission to develop a new headquarters.

“Without it, we will struggle to meet the demands of customers, partners, suppliers and our own staff.

“The calibre of clients that we work with means that we are frequently meeting senior decision-makers. At the moment, we do not have the ability to showcase our products in one place.

“We also have an ongoing requirement to provide our fitting teams and sales specialists with training.

“Our recent expansion into the Middle East market means we will be expected to fly in high level customers who will want to see our products in action in a professional environment.”