Saltney digital search specialist Tree Frog is a Wales regional winner

Tree Frog Digital, which specialises in search optimisation from a base in Saltney, has been crowned one of the winners in the Wales Region heats of the Chamber Business Awards 2017.

Now in their 14th year, the Awards are a highlight of the business calendar, recognising the key role that local businesses play in driving the UK economy.

The Commitment to People Development winner, Tree Frog Digital will now go forward to represent the Welsh Region in the national finals, which take place in London in November.

Francis Martin, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Businesses are the backbone and driving force of the UK economy.

“Even in the face of uncertain times, they continue to show their resilience and strength – creating opportunities for employment, investment and growth.

“Our judges are always impressed by the high standard of submissions, and the calibre of entries this year was no different.

“The finalists in the Chamber Business Awards represent the best of this country’s entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard work.

“The Chamber Business Awards are the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate our business communities’ achievements, to take stock of the outstanding performances of UK businesses over the past year, and to encourage and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Chris Grice, co-founder of Tree Frog Digital said: “We are over the moon to find out that we have been chosen as a regional winner.

“As a team, we are all really passionate that staff-development is not just reserved for the large corporates, but something that should be at the core of every business big or small, so it is really great to be recognised in this way.”