Mold digital PR firm shortlisted for social media award

A digital PR agency has been shortlisted for a UK social media award after devising and running a successful campaign for a leading civil engineering firm.

Outwrite PR has been shortlisted in the UK Social Media Communications Awards best low budget category, which recognises outstanding results achieved with a budget of £10,000 or less.

The Mold firm has been shortlisted in the awards alongside famous brands including Vodafone, New Balance, ITV and the National Trust.

The awards, which are in their eighth year, celebrate the top social media campaigns from across the UK.

Outwrite finds out if it has been successful on Wednesday, October 18 at a ceremony at the Montcalm Marble Arch, London.

The content marketing agency was shortlisted for a campaign for Jones Bros Civil Engineering, which wanted to boost awareness of its job vacancies for young people across the UK.

Outwrite used an integrated PR approach for the project, placing coverage in the local press in addition to producing short videos, which racked up more than 17,000 views on Jones Bros’ social media channels.

In addition to using social media, Outwrite also secured airtime for the company on BBC Radio Wales, as well as an S4C TV Newyddion package filmed during a careers event at Jones Bros’ head offices in Ruthin.

The listing is Outwrite’s latest award nomination, following on from a shortlisting in four categories at this autumn’s Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) PRide North West and Cymru Wales awards.

It was also shortlisted at this year’s Prolific North and PRmoment.com awards, while its digital director Anthony Bullick was up for two business-related awards in the spring.

Managing director Tracy North said: “This is the ninth award we have been shortlisted for in 2017.

“It’s a great accolade to be shortlisted in this case alongside some of the UK’s most famous brands.

“Outwrite has invested heavily in its staff and technology in recent years to acquire and maintain expertise in the latest digital PR and marketing techniques.

“We set out to become a leading regional agency in digital communications and this shortlisting seems to indicate we’re getting there.”

Outwrite’s clients include housing association Grŵp Cynefin, Wynne Construction, Mold-based chemicals manufacturer Synthite, and engineering, planning and environmental specialists Caulmert.

The PR agency specialises in PR, social media and integrated PR and SEO – search engine optimisation.