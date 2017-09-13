Wrexham accountancy firm raises £20,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK

A Wrexham-based accountancy firm has raised more than £20,000 for a charity, with its latest event netting £6,000 in donations.

LBW Chartered Accountants is raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK and a team of 50 staff and associates of the business trekked eight miles across the Wirral.

The walk was the latest in a series of events LBW has organised in aid of the charity, which supports people who are affected by rare muscle wasting conditions.

Lee Webster, managing director of LBW, began his support for the charity after meeting client and friend Dave Dawrant, whose grandsons, David and Aiden, both live with muscular conditions.

Lee said: "We are pleased to have successfully raised more than £6,000 for the charity from this event alone and to have broken through the £20,000 target we set ourselves.

“The day itself was thoroughly enjoyable and we aim to build on the successful turn out at our next event."

Dave Dawrant added: “As my grandchildren both have debilitating muscular conditions, my family are long-time supporters of raising funds and awareness.

“When Lee at LBW heard David and Aiden’s story, he wanted to help and has been amazing ever since – I can’t speak highly enough of Lee and his team’s passionate efforts to raise so much money.”

Muscular Dystrophy UK is the charity for the 70,000 people living with muscle-wasting conditions in the UK.

There are more than 60 types of muscle-wasting conditions. They cause muscles to weaken and waste over time, leading to increasing disability.

The conditions may affect not only the muscles in the limbs, but also those of the heart and lungs, with many conditions significantly shortening life expectancy.

Clinical trials for some conditions are now underway and it is hoped that these may lead to the introduction of new treatments that can slow the progression of these devastating conditions.

LBW Accountants, which also has an office in Bromborough, Wirral, was established in 2009 and has gone on to become a leading firm of accountants in North Wales and the North West of England.

For more information about Muscular Dystrophy UK, visit www.musculardystrophyuk.org

uk.org