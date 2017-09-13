New trainee solicitor for Wrexham legal firm

WREXHAM’S largest law firm has offered a solicitor training contract to one of its paralegals just six months after she joined them.

GHP Legal, which employs around 100 people and has offices in Wrexham, Oswestry, Llangollen and Chirk, is a long-time supporter of solicitor training programmes.

The firm engaged its latest trainee, Mari Sherrington, as a paralegal in its personal injury and civil department in March this year.

Before that law graduate Mari had been a legal adviser in private law matters since completing the Legal Practice Course at Chester College of Law.

“Training contracts require commitment on both sides,” said Nathan Wright, partner and head of training at GHP Legal, “and Mari has shown in the time she has been with us that she has that commitment.

“To qualify as a solicitor she must pass the Professional Skills Course to show she has reached the appropriate level of skills and knowledge, both during the LPC and the two year training contract.

“For our part we will be providing her with all the support and wide experience she will need to become a fully qualified solicitor.

“We are delighted to have been able to offer Mari this training contract, which began 1 st September, and we look forward to sharing in her future success.”

n Above: Mari Sherrington, new trainee solicitor with GHP Legal.