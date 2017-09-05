Chester law firm provides insight into employment tribunals

law firm Aaron & Partners LLP and the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) will give business owners and HR professionals a valuable insight today into the employment tribunal process when they host a mock tribunal.

A practising employment tribunal judge will assist Aaron & Partners’ employment law team and ACAS in the special session, which will be held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

And the judge will even deliver a verdict at the end of the tribunal.

More than 30 delegates from some of the region’s biggest businesses are already signed up to attend the event, which is being led by Claire Brook, a partner in Aaron & Partners’ employment team.

She said: “Our mock tribunal events are designed to give people a much better insight into the real workings of an employment tribunal and we always aim to make the day as realistic as possible.

“We take delegates through the entire process using role play scenarios so attendees get to see the best ways to present a case, the witnesses under examination as the evidence unfolds, and the judge delivering a final verdict at the end of the day.

“It’s a really valuable session for anyone with responsibility for staff management and we’re looking forward to hosting it in partnership with ACAS.”