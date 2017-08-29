Wrexham's Village Bakery hopes to clinch an awards double

A top bakery is hoping to rise to the occasion and clinch an awards double.

The Village Bakery has been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories at the bakery Oscars, the Baking Industry Awards, next month.

The glittering ceremony is being held at the Hilton Hotel in Park Lane, London, on September 6.

Their five grain sour dough crumpets are in the running for an innovation award while their super seeded sandwich thins are up for an award in the free from category.

The family-run firm has a long and distinguished record at the prestigious awards stretching back to 1998.

Uniquely, the company has been named Craft Baker of the Year three times and in 2010 managing director Robin Jones was named Baker of the Year.

They have two bakeries on Wrexham Industrial Estate and one in Minera where they make premium breads, morning goods, savouries and bespoke products for major retail and supermarket companies across the UK and as far afield as Hong Kong and Singapore.

Robin Jones said: "It's fantastic we have been shortlisted as finalists in two categories in the baking industry's Oscars.

"Everybody who is anybody in our industry is going to be there on the night and we have a proud record of honours going all the way back to 1998. Our success is not a flash in the pan.

"I think the reason we've done so well is that we have some great innovative ideas and some great products for our retail customers.

"Everything we have developed is a commercial success for the retailer, and they love that which is good for us and it's good for jobs.

"It's a great testament to the skill and dedication of the people who work here and shows the value of the investment we made in our new Baking Academy and Innovation Centre where all our new products are developed and perfected.

"We can't enter all of our products for awards but it just shows that if we've got the right people, the right premises and the right equipment then we can give our customers a product that sells. That makes our customers very happy.

“Being in the running for these awards is a fantastic recognition for everybody who works at the bakery. It truly is a team effort – and we’re lucky that we’ve got a great team.

“Ultimately, we are a family of bakers – the bakery business is part of our DNA.

“Success is not something that happens overnight. This is something that goes back many years.”