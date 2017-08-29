Wrexham property reaps government's rewards

WREXHAM’S office market is thriving, estate agents have said after the town’s technology park took on two new occupiers within the professional and consultant sectors.

Acting on behalf of Edison Court owner, MCR Properties, Legat Owen has let office 1 in the technology park’s Edison Court to Whittingham Riddell LLP.

Taking 2,500sq ft on a 10 year lease, the accountancy firm also has offices in Ludlow, Newtown and Shrewsbury.

Motor Design Limited, a world leading developer of advanced software and tools for electric machine design, has also purchased 3,500sq ft. offices 4, 6, 10, 11 and 12 in Edison Court, a total of 11,600 sq ft.

The double lettings follow on from the sale of Bromfield House, a detached 8,000 sq ft building to Pendine Park and the sale of 2 Grosvenor Road in Wrexham town centre to a local investor.

Positive Welsh Government support and investment in North Wales and Wrexham Technology Park has also seen startup bank Chetwood Financial Limited create 90 jobs in the town and Moneypenny relocate to a new 91,000 sq ft HQ at Western Gateway earlier this year.

A further fillip for the town is the recent announcement by Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure within Welsh Government, that the Welsh Development Bank will be based in Wrexham from early 2018.

Will Sadler, director at Legat Owen, said: “The Wrexham office market is thriving with an influx of financial services relocating to the town and we are delighted to secure the recent lettings and sale on the Wrexham Technology Park for our clients.

“The commitment shown by Ken Skates to Wrexham has instilled renewed confidence in the North East Wales economy and we believe there is continued prospects for expanding companies and startups to do business in the region.”

Edison Court, located at Ellice Way, consists a total 20,000sq ft over two floors. Complete with car parking, the office building sits in an attractive part of Wrexham Technology Park and is 1.5 miles to the town centre. All accommodation is occupied or under offer.