New landlady of Wrexham pub The Four Dogs speaks of big plans for the future

THE new landlady of a Wrexham pub has spoken of her plans for the future.

The Four Dogs in Box Lane, Borras – part of the Punch Taverns group – was handed over by Lee Pope, licensee for five-and-a-half years, to Sharron Fallows on Monday.

Sharron, from Stoke-on-Trent, said: “I’m having BT and Sky Sports installed this weekend, as well as a jukebox.

“I’m hoping to get a pool and darts team together and I’m going to try entertainment in a few weeks to see how it goes.

“Down the line I will be starting food, but that will be at least after Christmas.

“I’ve only met a few people since I have been here but I have really been made to feel welcome.

“It is daunting coming somewhere new but everyone has been really nice.”

She added she is very pleased the venue is to be retained as a pub instead of being closed down or considered for other forms of development – which Lee agreed with.

Lee, who is also chairman of Pubwatch North, told the Leader: “It has been difficult at times – you’ve only got to look around to see the number of pubs which have closed in the area.

“I took on a temporary contract in February 2012, then a five-year contract in August 2012.

“It had been closed for some time which is why I asked if I could take it on. I would like to think I did a bit to clean the place up. We tried to establish a friendly atmosphere and I think we did that.

“We have hosted a number of events including Wrexham Scooter Club’s ride out in June this year where there were about 400 scooters. It was a remarkable thing to see.

“I’m happy it will be kept as a pub. I feel it is desperately needed in the area and I wish the new tenants and landlords all the best.”

“I am going to review all of my circumstances – I have had a number of offers from companies about other pubs, but in five and a half years I have had two days off so I am going to have a bit of a breather as well.”

Lee added he will also be on hand to help Sharron – who was previously landlady of the Red Lion in Hartshill, Staffordshire – as she begins to run the pub.