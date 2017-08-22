Official launch of Flintshire Business Awards 2017

The search is on for Flintshire’s most successful businesses with the launch of the 2017 Flintshire Business Awards at Soughton Hall.

And Flintshire County Council’s chief officer for Community and Enterprise, Clare Budden, said they are delighted to have AGS Security Systems back as the headline sponsor and are also pleased to welcome some new sponsors for the awards – including K K Fine Foods, Kingspan Insulated Panels, P&A Group of Companies and Westbridge Furniture Designs.

“All Flintshire based organisations – including yours! – can enter, so why not get your entry off and come and enjoy a wonderful evening with fellow business people on October 20,” she said.

Businesses across Flintshire have the opportunity to shine at the Flintshire Business Awards this year.

From financial success to a company’s commitment to their team, the Flintshire Business Awards reward and recognise business excellence across the county.

Jonathan Turner, managing director of AGS Security Systems, said: “We’ve been involved for eight years and a headline sponsor for six years now.

“I love the engagement, community feeling and spirit of Flintshire businesses. Long may Flintshire in Business, the Flintshire Business Awards, and our association with them, continue.”

Councillor Derek Butler, cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “The Flintshire Business Awards are exclusively for businesses in Flintshire, large or small, and provide a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the county’s business community.

“This year’s gala awards ceremony will be held on Friday, October 20 at Soughton Hall, Northop, and it will provide an opportunity for Flintshire’s successful businesses to shine.

“Winning a Flintshire Business Award can boost company profile, solidify reputation, and is great for staff morale. I would encourage businesses to put their nominations forward.”

The categories for 2017 are:

l Apprenticeship Award sponsored by Cambria for Business

l Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by Westbridge Furniture Designs

l Best Business Over 10 Employees Award sponsored by K K Fine Foods

l Bet Business Under 10 Employees Award sponsored by Edge Transport

l Best Business to Work for Award sponsored by P & A Group of Companies

l Entrepreneur Award sponsored by Pochin

l Most Socially Responsible Business Award sponsored by Wates Residential

l Technology, Innovation and Enterprise Award sponsored by Kingspan Insulated Panels

Full details of the categories and the criteria for entering can be found at the Flintshire in Business website flintshirebusinessweek.co.uk or by contacting Kate Catherall on 01352 703221 ot email kate.p.catherall@flintshire.gov.uk

Completed entry forms and supporting material must be received by the closing date of September 29.