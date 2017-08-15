Deeside company boosts hotel that boasts Queen as former visitor

A Deeside company is helping boost revenues at a hotel that has boasted the Queen as a former visitor.

Loyalty Pro is working with The Oakley Court in Windsor to deliver its reward points scheme on site and online.

The Loyalty Pro scheme comes with a range of marketing tools that allow the hotel to target their marketing activity to their customer base via text/SMS, email and an interactive app.

A second separately branded loyalty and reward scheme, The Business Club, was also implemented which is exclusive to corporate guests and their use of the facilities, including conference, meeting rooms and accommodation.

In just six months, the two loyalty schemes have generated the hotel an extra £115,000 in revenue.

Jake Roche, Marketing Executive for The Oakley Court, said: “We had a very basic loyalty scheme in place but it was outdated and rigid.

“We are delighted with the Loyalty Pro system and its ability to be personalised to our brand.

Rob Meakin, technical director of Loyalty Pro, said: “We are delighted to be providing The Oakley Court with our industry leading loyalty platform which is helping them to grow and engage with their customers and create their own point of difference in a competitive market place.”

The company has an attributable £108 million of sales associated with their UK wide loyalty and reward scheme with over 280,000 cards in use.