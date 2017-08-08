When it comes to fabrics Wrexham's Peter Grimes is your man!

A local businessman who started out over 40 years ago has created a soft furnishings empire that is now believed to be the UK’s largest independent fabric retailer.

Peter Grimes's chain of four Simon Boyd shops now includes Premiership footballers, a top five star London hotel, The Corinthia, and the world famous Gleneagles Hotel and golf resort among its clients.

With a factory outlet in Wrexham and stores in Chester, Knutsford and Shrewsbury, Simon Boyd Ltd is the last man standing in the fabric manufacturing business in North Wales and the North West following the demise of Laura Ashley and more recently the closure of Montgomery’s in Broughton in 2013.

The company now employs around 70 people across the four sites and Peter’s daughters, Nikole and Cordelia, are both directors. Nikole is based at the Shrewsbury store and Cordelia is in Knutsford.

They source most of their fabrics direct from mills in Italy, Spain, Turkey and Belgium, but they also stock big name brands such as Sanderson, Morris & Co, Romo and Harlequin.

As a result, they have a range of more than 50,000 options of curtain and upholstery fabrics.

In addition, Peter has established an extremely successful separate property company, which has an extensive portfolio of properties in Manchester, Cheshire, and North Wales including apartments, shops and factories.

According to Peter, one of the secrets of their success has been the expert guidance of chartered accountants Coxeys who have offices in Wrexham and Saltney.

He said: “It’s absolutely imperative that you have the right financial and tax advice when you’re running a company.

“Coxeys have helped Simon Boyd to develop and grow – they are providing expert support that’s enabling us to maximise our potential and grasp opportunities when they present themselves.”

He recalled: “I always knew that I wanted to do something in business, there was an entrepreneurial spirit lurking within and I started with a small amount of stock which I sold to market stalls and shops in North Wales.

"Our first shop was in Chester and then we progressed from there to South Manchester, Shrewsbury and we bought the old Laura Ashley premises in Wrexham which is our factory, head office, and factory shop.

“We aim at the middle market – the John Lewis customer is absolutely perfect for us. The products they get are from similar mills or the same mills as us, but they go through a converter so we’ve always got the edge on price.

"The scale of the operation now has far exceeded my initial expectations."

Carla Huxley, the operations director, is a key figure who started in the business 21 years ago.

She said: “We have a huge catchment area. People travel for miles because of the size of our range and the sheer quality of our fabrics, allied to extremely competitive pricing.

“At the factory shop in Wrexham, people travel from as far as Barmouth and Anglesey while our Shrewsbury store actually covers Wolverhampton and towards Birmingham.

“The Knutsford store brings in customers from the whole of the Manchester area and Cheshire, so between the four sites, we do cover a really large area. We even have one lady who makes regular trips from Ireland.”