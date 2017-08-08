Book now for an exclusive look around Deeside's Toyota engine plant with North Wales IoD

North Wales business leaders are invited on a private tour of Toyota’s Deeside factory.

Members of the Institute of Directors North Wales will be given access to Toyota’s plant for an exclusive look around the facility, which manufactures engines for Toyota vehicles.

The event, which also provides attendees with the opportunity to network, is on September 21 from 10am to noon.

The Toyota plant has been operating since 1989 and is vital in the company’s production of engines for cars including the Toyota Avensis and Auris.

More than 500 people are employed to work on the site, which covers 115 acres of Deeside’s Industrial Park, one of the biggest active industrial sites in Europe.

The factory exports its engines and machine components to South Africa, Turkey, Brazil and Japan where further work is carried out on the popular car models.

Chairman of IoD North Wales Helen Watson said: “This is an exclusive tour which we expect to be extremely popular.

“Toyota has been a valued member of the North Wales business community for many years, and the tour will let us get closer to the production process.

“It’s our first event after the summer break so we wanted to welcome members back with an interesting gathering. We have an exciting autumn of scheduled events, including a visit to Airbus, and I urge anyone interested in attending to visit the IoD website to book on.”

The IoD is the longest-standing organisation to serve and support business leaders, with more than 100 years of service in raising professional standards.

To book onto the members-only event, contact Debbie Trotman on 02920 389 990 or email iod.wales@iod.com